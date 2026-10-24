In Japan, the powerful Typhoon Champi was over waters north of the Sakishima Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on the morning of October 24. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency’s forecast, it will move north over the East China Sea through Sunday and may approach the Kyushu region in the country’s southwest on Monday morning.

Typhoon parameters

As of 09:00, the typhoon was moving east at 15 km/h, about 50 km north-northeast of Yonaguni Island, on Japan’s western border. Atmospheric pressure at its center was 980 hectopascals. Maximum sustained wind speeds reached 108 km/h, while gusts reached 162 km/h.

On Ishigaki Island in Okinawa, a maximum wind gust of 126 km/h was recorded shortly after 09:20, The Japan Times reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Heavy rain in western Japan

In Mie Prefecture, a weather front stretching over the western part of the country brought heavy rain. In the town of Kihoku, 89.5 mm of precipitation fell in the hour ending at around 06:40. In the city of Owase, 302 mm of precipitation was recorded in the 12 hours ending at 09:20.

The meteorological agency urged caution over possible heavy rain in northern Kyushu, as well as in the Chugoku, Kinki and Hokuriku regions, through around Monday. Champi is expected to become an extratropical cyclone by Tuesday morning and move toward the Pacific Ocean near western and eastern Japan.

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