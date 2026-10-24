One person has died and another 527 were injured in Taiwan as a result of Typhoon Champi. The storm felled trees, damaged power lines and caused electricity outages, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Impact of severe weather on the island

According to Taiwan’s fire service, the victim was a man who was swept away by waves from Liuqiu Island. At one point, more than 288,000 households were left without electricity due to strong winds and heavy rain. Power company Taipower said that most customers were later reconnected to the grid.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation reported the cancellation of 242 flights. Offices and schools in the island’s northern and central areas, including Taipei, were closed for a second consecutive day. In the capital, fallen trees and intermittent downpours with wind gusts were recorded.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Typhoon moves north

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration said Champi was about 150 kilometres east of the island after brushing its northeastern coast in Yilan County. The super typhoon, one of the strongest storms in the Pacific this year, had weakened earlier, but wind gusts near its centre reached about 126 kilometres per hour.

In some coastal areas, gusts of up to 227 kilometres per hour were recorded, ripping off roof tiles and tearing down power lines. Champi is forecast to move along China’s coast and later toward southern Japan. In China’s Zhejiang province, rescuers were put on standby due to the approaching typhoon, more than 3,800 fishing boats were returned to harbours, and 2,084 island visitors were evacuated.

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