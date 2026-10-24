Taiwan deports influencer and fines him NT$200,000 — Taipei Times

Taiwan has deported a Chinese influencer known on social media as Berlinsun and fined him NT$200,000. He disseminated information about services related to surrogacy for same-sex couples, Taipei Times reports.

Fine for advertising medical services

Kaohsiung City’s Department of Health said that the man posted videos about meetings with followers in Taiwan and explained how to have a child using assisted reproductive technologies. The department concluded that he had violated the Medical Care Act, which prohibits people and organizations that are not medical institutions from advertising medical services.

The department emphasized that the influencer was neither a doctor nor a licensed medical institution. The fine was increased to NT$200,000 due to his large audience and broad influence on social media.

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Violation of tourist entry conditions

Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency said that the man was detained in Kaohsiung on Thursday, after which a decision was made to deport him. He arrived in Taiwan on a tourist visa but engaged in activities that did not correspond to the purpose of his visit.

Taiwan’s Assisted Reproduction Act sets requirements for medical providers, people who may use such procedures, and the procedures themselves. Commercial surrogacy is not permitted on the island. Berlinsun has more than one million followers on Instagram and Douyin; local media reported that he and his partner live in Malaysia and have discussed on social media their experience of having children through egg donation and surrogacy.

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