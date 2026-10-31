Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan has passed amendments to the Criminal Code that tighten liability for driving under the influence of drugs. The maximum prison term for such an offense has been increased from three to five years, while repeat offenders whose actions resulted in a person’s death may face the death penalty, life imprisonment or at least 10 years in prison. This was reported by the Taipei Times.

New criminal penalties

Previously, Article 185-3 of the Criminal Code combined liability for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol and other substances and did not provide for the death penalty. The amendments were supported by opposition lawmakers, who hold a majority in the legislature; they were jointly initiated by the Kuomintang and the Taiwan People’s Party.

Driving under the influence of drugs can now be punished by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to NT$500,000, or about US$15,400. If the offense resulted in death, the punishment will be at least seven years in prison and a fine of up to NT$7 million. In cases of serious injury, penalties range from five to 12 years in prison and a fine of up to NT$5 million.

The death penalty may be applied to a driver who, within 10 years of a previous conviction or deferred criminal prosecution for drug driving, commits the offense again and causes death. For repeat offenses involving serious injuries, a minimum prison term of seven years and a fine of up to NT$7 million have been established.

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Fines, license revocation and testing

At the same time, stricter administrative sanctions are coming into force in Taiwan. For a first detected instance of driving a motorcycle or scooter under the influence of drugs, the fine will be NT$120,000; for driving a car, NT$150,000. Refusing a police drug test carries a fine of NT$270,000 for a first offense.

Authorities may also confiscate the vehicle used during such an offense or the car of a driver who refused testing. The offender’s driver’s license will be revoked, with a ban on taking the driving test for three years. A preventive two-year license revocation has also been introduced for confirmed drug users.

Repeat offenders within 10 years, as well as drivers whose actions resulted in injuries or deaths, will receive a lifetime driving ban. Before obtaining a license again after its revocation, they must complete mandatory training on preventing drug driving or an addiction treatment program.

The new rules provide for fines of NT$6,000 to NT$15,000 for passengers aged 18 and older who knowingly get into a vehicle with a driver under the influence of drugs. Police across the country have been equipped with rapid saliva tests for checks.

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