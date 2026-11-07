Taiwan expects to receive a second batch of three F-16V Block 70 fighter jets purchased from the United States in the near future. Taiwan’s Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo said this before a meeting of the legislative body, Taipei Times reports.

Arrival timeline

Koo did not name an exact arrival date for the aircraft and said that the Ministry of National Defense would provide additional information later. The aircraft in question are F-16V Block 70s with tail numbers 6729, 6731 and 6732, which were recently photographed taking off from Lockheed Martin’s plant in South Carolina.

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Delivery route

A source familiar with the matter confirmed earlier this week that the three aircraft are part of Taiwan’s order from the United States. According to the source, they are to follow the route of the first batch of two F-16V Block 70s delivered to Taiwan on October 2: after departing from Texas, they will stop in Hawaii and Guam before arriving at Chihhang Air Base in Taitung County.

The United States approved the sale of 66 F-16V fighter jets and related equipment to Taiwan in 2019. Deliveries were planned to begin in 2023 and be completed this year, but the schedule was postponed due to technical problems.

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