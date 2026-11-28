Taiwan has introduced revised medical screening standards for compulsory military service, narrowing the grounds for exemption based on weight, height, blood pressure and intellectual functioning. According to the South China Morning Post, Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior forecasts that the share of those exempted from service will decrease from 16% to 8%.

The maximum body mass index for exemption was raised from 35 to 45, while the minimum was lowered from 15 to 14. For a man 170 cm tall, the upper BMI limit of 45 corresponds to a weight of about 130 kg. The minimum height for regular service was also lowered from 154 to 144 cm.

More conscripts and alternative service

Authorities expect the changes to add about 4,500 men to regular military service each year and another 2,700 to alternative service. Alternative service was divided into two categories: category A involves field assignments at institutions such as the police and fire services, while category B mainly involves office work, government support or social tasks.

The IQ threshold for exemption was lowered from a score below 85 to below 70. Men with scores from 70 to 84 may be assigned to category B alternative service instead of regular military service.

Taiwan restored one-year compulsory service in 2024, extending the previous four-month term. The reform is taking place amid a low birth rate, personnel shortages and preparations for a possible conflict with China's People's Liberation Army.

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Concerns over health and training

The new rules have prompted mixed reactions among potential conscripts, medical professionals and retired military personnel. Some young people support stricter criteria, believing that the previous standards allowed physically capable men to avoid service because of excess weight or a stocky build.

At the same time, youth groups called for stronger protections for people with medical limitations who may be assigned to category B alternative service. They raised questions about conditions for conscripts with asthma, diabetes, scoliosis or significantly low body weight.

Doctor Su Yifeng warned that a BMI of 45 corresponds to extremely severe obesity and may create risks of emergency conditions, including sudden cardiac events. At the same time, military analyst Zivon Wang noted that in modern warfare, conscripts unfit for demanding physical tasks may be useful in working with drones, radar, command networks, IT and logistics.

Taiwan's government said the changes are intended to make conscription fairer without weakening requirements for those who will be involved in frontline service. Officials also promised separate approaches to training and placement of category B personnel.

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