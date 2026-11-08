Taiwan has received a second batch of three US-made F-16 Block 70 fighter jets. The aircraft safely landed at Chihhang Air Base in Taitung on Sunday morning.

The aircraft arrived from South Carolina

As Anadolu Agency reports, Taiwan's Central News Agency released information about the aircraft's arrival, citing Taiwan's Air Force.

The fighter jets departed from the Lockheed Martin plant in South Carolina last Tuesday. Last month, Taiwan received its first two F-16 Block 70 aircraft.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The US administration approved the sale of 66 F-16V fighter jets and related equipment in 2019. The deal is worth about $8 billion.

Modernization and China's position

Under the Phoenix Rising program, Lockheed Martin and Taiwan's Aerospace Industrial Development Corp. upgraded 140 F-16A/B fighter jets to the F-16V Block 20 configuration. The work was completed in December 2023.

China previously reiterated its firm opposition to US arms sales to Taiwan after the island received the first two aircraft out of 66 F-16V Block 70 jets. Beijing considers Taiwan a breakaway province, while Taipei insists on Taiwan's independence.

Read us on