Taiwan probes criminal links to Beijing’s pressure — Daily Maverick

Taiwan’s National Security Bureau is examining possible links between local criminal networks and China’s actions, which Taiwanese authorities characterize as transnational pressure on political critics. Bureau chief Tsai Ming-yen told reporters in parliament, Daily Maverick reports.

According to Tsai, networks that may be involved in incidents such as an attack on a comedian who mocked Chinese President Xi Jinping consist mainly of criminal groups or private detective firms linked to organized crime. The bureau is focused, he said, on determining whether these structures may have received instructions and funding from the Chinese Communist Party.

Possible legislative changes

Tsai Ming-yen said that Taiwan will likely have to amend its legislation to counter China’s activities more effectively. He noted that the legal framework for comprehensively deterring transnational pressure from the PRC in Taiwan’s democratic society is insufficient.

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Taiwan’s Supreme Prosecutors Office separately urged the public to remain vigilant, not assist hostile foreign forces, and not allow themselves to be used as local accomplices. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office did not provide an immediate comment on reporters’ inquiry. It had previously also not responded to questions about the attack on the comedian.

Pressure in waters around the island

Taiwanese authorities also say that China has intensified pressure in the waters around the island, where Chinese military forces and coast guard operate daily. According to Tsai, patrols by the Chinese coast guard east of Taiwan, which Beijing calls law enforcement activities, are becoming increasingly regular and are often accompanied by research vessels.

The appearance of Chinese maritime militia vessels east and southwest of Taiwan is a separate cause for concern. Taiwanese officials believe China may be rehearsing a possible maritime blockade involving military, paramilitary, and civilian forces. Beijing calls its operations east of the island lawful because it considers these waters Chinese; Taiwan’s government rejects this position.

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