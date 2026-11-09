Taiwan’s government plans to amend the Anti-Infiltration Act to strengthen liability for people who help China carry out transnational repression. As Taipei Times reports, the Ministry of Justice is preparing amendments concerning people who, at the direction, request or with funding from foreign hostile forces, conduct surveillance, harassment, intimidation or violent attacks that threaten people’s freedom and physical safety.

Two forms of pressure

A National Security Bureau report submitted to the Legislative Yuan describes two main forms of China’s transnational repression against Taiwan. The first involves public political warnings: Beijing unilaterally introduces laws and regulations which it says are aimed at punishing support for Taiwan’s independence and promoting unification. Chinese authorities accuse Taiwanese people of inciting secession and warn of possible arrests and imprisonment.

The report notes that China also calls on people to report suspected supporters of Taiwan’s independence and publishes lists of individuals subject to sanctions. According to the document’s authors, this is intended to create the impression that Beijing can persecute people beyond its territory.

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Investigations and charges

The second form, according to the National Security Bureau, consists of using incentives and recruiting accomplices abroad or in Taiwan to gather information, conduct surveillance, exert pressure, intimidate and physically attack people who oppose authoritarianism or support democracy. The report also mentions digital harassment, the dissemination of defamatory content and threats to use Interpol mechanisms to have third countries arrest and extradite people.

According to Taiwan’s Ministry of the Interior, law enforcement agencies investigated nine cases of transnational repression, with charges brought in four of them. These cases include an incident in which paint and feces were thrown at Comedy Club, an attack on media figure Akio Yaita, the surveillance and filming of Democratic Progressive Party legislator Puma Shen by a private detective firm, and a staged car accident targeting performer Huang I-hao.

The Executive Yuan has already established an interagency response coordination platform that combines national security intelligence, digital evidence and investigative materials. According to a source familiar with Chinese infiltration operations, a draft of the amendments is expected soon, while a separate law on countering transnational repression could be adopted if the ruling party secures a majority in the legislature.

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