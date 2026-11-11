Tropic of Cancer Station in Chiayi County, Taiwan, is planned to open in the second half of 2027 after reconstruction. It is intended to become a transport hub for visitors to local tourist attractions and help Taiwan Railway Corp organize train traffic more efficiently, Taipei Times reports.

Station reconstruction

According to Lin Chien-chih, deputy director of the Railway Bureau's Central Regional Engineering Office, the decision was made in response to requests from residents of southern Chiayi City and Shuishang for rail connections. Another reason was the need to rebuild stations in Chiayi City as part of the railway elevation project.

The renovated station will feature the theme “Forest of Light,” combining imagery of the sunlit Tropic of Cancer landscape with the mountains, clouds and forests of Alishan. The cost of the work is estimated at more than NT$600 million, or about US$18.3 million. According to Lin, the project is approximately 80% complete.

The station will have two covered platforms and four tracks. Each platform will be about 260 meters long. After reconstruction is completed, Tzuchiang-class express trains will be able to stop there.

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Connections and routes

The station is located about 4 km from Chiayi railway station and 2.6 km from Shuishang station. Lin Chien-chih said residents of nearby areas will be able to save about 20 minutes during peak hours. By 2030, average daily passenger traffic is projected at about 1,000 people.

The project includes an elevated concourse that will connect areas on both sides of the tracks. The station will be linked to the Tropic of Cancer Landmark Park, the Space Education Center, the Tropic of Cancer cycling route and the Chiayi railway cycling route. It will also be used as a control station for trains entering and leaving Shuishang Depot.

The station was opened to the public in 1937. Initially, it mainly served freight trains and handled about 178,000 tonnes of cargo annually. Passenger trains operated there from 1949 to 1961, and the station was taken out of service in 2002.

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