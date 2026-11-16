Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense plans to build a specialized submarine rescue vessel from next year through 2034 at a cost of NT$13.8 billion, or US$420.2 million. The ship is intended to provide search-and-rescue capabilities for the planned fleet of 10 submarines.

As Taipei Times reports, in a draft budget report for the Legislative Yuan, the defense ministry said it would first build one such vessel. At the same time, several military sources told the publication that the wording referring to a “first” procurement may indicate plans to acquire at least one more ship in the future.

Need for a backup vessel

According to the newspaper’s sources, rescue ships are used infrequently, but they must be ready for use when needed. Repairs and maintenance of such a vessel can take several months, so the fleet needs a backup ship.

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The sources said that a common benchmark for navies is one rescue vessel for every 10 to 20 submarines. In their view, Taiwan needs at least two ships because of the complex underwater terrain of the surrounding seas and the need to have separate vessels for the island’s western waters and deep eastern waters.

Additional fleet capabilities

The first specialized vessel is also intended to become a platform for practicing interaction with a deep-submergence rescue vehicle and conducting exercises. Separately, the budget provides for the purchase of two additional Da Wu-class rescue-tug vessels, capable of carrying out surface towing and rescuing submarines at depths of up to 100 meters.

An unnamed defense ministry official also told the publication that Taiwan views its future fleet of 10 attack submarines as a means of ambushing important enemy ships in strategic sea passages. According to the official, in the event of a conflict with China, the submarines would operate mainly in the Miyako Strait, the Bashi Channel and the seas east of Taiwan, rather than in the shallow waters of the Taiwan Strait.

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