Taiwan reported the presence of more than 100 Chinese navy and coast guard vessels in the western Pacific Ocean, including the Liaoning carrier strike group, which was conducting exercises in the Philippine Sea. At the same time, Taiwan recorded a sharp increase in Chinese military aviation activity near the island.

In the 24 hours leading up to 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Taiwan’s defense ministry registered 49 sorties by aircraft of China’s People’s Liberation Army. This was the highest daily figure since the beginning of the year. By Wednesday morning, the number of sorties during the same period had fallen to 22.

Ships in several seas

Joseph Wu, head of Taiwan’s National Security Council, reported the large-scale deployment of Chinese forces on social media. He said Taiwan remains vigilant and does not intend to provoke, but will not yield to pressure.

On a map he published, Chinese vessels were marked in the East China Sea and South China Sea, in waters around Taiwan, and in the Philippine Sea. As the South China Morning Post reports, the Liaoning strike group was operating in the Philippine Sea together with ships from the PLA’s Eastern, Northern and Southern Theater Commands.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The second phase of Liaoning exercises in the western Pacific Ocean began on October 14. The carrier was previously tracked about 46 km east-southeast of the Philippine island of Balut, after which it headed northeast on October 23.

Data near Taiwan

At the same time, data from Taiwan’s defense ministry concerning the air and sea areas directly adjacent to the island showed a smaller number of Chinese vessels. During the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday morning, six Chinese navy ships and six official vessels were recorded there, while by Wednesday morning there were seven warships and five official vessels.

The current 49 air sorties did not exceed previous peaks during major PLA exercises near Taiwan. In particular, the daily figure reached 77 aircraft on December 31 last year, after 130 sorties the day before. The record remains 153 sorties during the Joint Sword-2024B exercises in October 2024.

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