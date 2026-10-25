Three of Taiwan’s 24 active US arms procurement programs are experiencing delays: deliveries of MK-48 heavy torpedoes, AGM-154C munitions and F-16V Block 70 fighter jets. This is stated in a Ministry of National Defense report submitted to the Legislative Yuan, Taipei Times reports.

The remaining 21 procurement programs are proceeding on schedule. However, delivery of all 28 MK-48 torpedoes — 24 combat and four training units — has been postponed until 2028. Their cost is NT$5.46 billion, or about US$168 million. The ministry attributed the delays to supply chain disruptions and the need to restart production lines.

Munitions and fighter jets

The AGM-154C procurement is being carried out as part of the Feng Chan modernization project for Taiwan’s F-16A/B aircraft. According to the ministry, the United States had to resume production, source materials and resolve system integration issues, as Taiwan selected the latest version of the munitions. Their delivery is also to be completed in 2028. The modernization of the F-16A/B fighter jets was completed in 2023.

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The procurement of 66 F-16V Block 70 aircraft is also delayed; NT$247.23 billion was allocated for it in 2020–2026. All aircraft were planned for delivery in 2026, but the relocation and restart of the production line, as well as supply chain problems, have put this schedule at risk. The first two fighter jets arrived at Chihhang Air Base in Taitung on October 2, while the remainder are planned to be ferried to Taiwan in batches after preparations are completed.

Other programs

The ministry also said it expects to receive all M1A2T tanks, Switchblade 300 drones and parachute equipment for air operations by the end of the year. Deliveries of third-generation ground communications systems, Stinger man-portable air-defense systems, Harpoon coastal defense systems, MS-110 reconnaissance pods and MQ-9B drones will continue.

The ground communications systems program, scheduled through 2029, is valued at more than NT$8.7 billion. It provides for 154 communications nodes, 24 relay systems and eight network control centers. The program to upgrade Patriot II systems and procure Patriot III systems, worth more than NT$179.1 billion, is also ongoing. It includes upgrading three Patriot II units, six Patriot III units and acquiring 102 extended-range Patriot III missiles.

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