Taiwanese health authorities are reviewing the first application for state compensation over vision loss that is likely linked to semaglutide use. The applicant said he had taken Ozempic to treat obesity, although the drug is approved in Taiwan only for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, Taipei Times reports.

Compensation application

Pulmonologist Su Yifeng told local media that his patient lost vision in one eye and partially in the other after using Ozempic for weight loss. The doctor filed an application for compensation for medical harm, but received a request from the government regarding the grounds for prescribing the drug and its dosage.

Lin Yizhu, head of the pharmaceutical division at Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration, said the case is under review. The Taiwan Drug Injury Relief Foundation accepted the application in March, and it became a government case the following month. Additional information is currently awaited from the applicant.

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According to Lin, state compensation is generally granted to people who have suffered serious harm as a result of using a prescription drug for an approved indication. Therefore, the agency must establish the circumstances of Ozempic use, including the purpose of prescription and the dose.

Risk of optic nerve damage

US regulators have required manufacturers of GLP-1 drugs to add information to prescribing instructions about an increased risk of non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy. This is a rare condition, also called an eye stroke, which can lead to blindness.

Su Yifeng estimated the probability of such damage for people using prescription GLP-1 drugs at about 1.5 cases per 10,000. As of last Thursday, the National Adverse Drug Reaction Reporting System had received 314 reports related to semaglutide, including 12 concerning eye disorders. According to Lin, Su’s patient is the only user of GLP-1 drugs who has provided clear documentation of a diagnosis of non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy.

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