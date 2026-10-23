Taiwan cancelled 979 domestic and international flights, while schools, offices and financial markets in most regions suspended operations as Typhoon Champi approached. As of Friday, the storm was about 170 km east of the island and was forecast to pass near northeastern Taiwan, Daily Maverick reports.

Casualties and evacuation

One person was killed and another 163 were injured due to strong winds and heavy rain. A total of 2,639 people were evacuated from mountainous areas. Taipower said that more than 77,000 households were left without electricity, although power had already been restored to most of them.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration said wind gusts near Champi's center reached about 191 km/h. The typhoon's radius was estimated at about 320 km, enough to cover most of the island. Meteorologists did not rule out the storm making landfall if it slowed down or changed its trajectory.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Coastal warnings

Residents of coastal cities received mobile alerts about wind gusts exceeding 150 km/h and were urged to seek shelter immediately. Nearly a metre of rainfall was forecast for mountainous areas in northern Taiwan, including near Taipei.

In the northeastern county of Yilan, authorities distributed sandbags and prepared amphibious vehicles and inflatable rescue boats. The port of Suao said the military would assist with evacuation and disaster response if necessary. At the same time, the high-speed railway linking the north and south of the island continued operating. Chipmaker TSMC said its operations had not been significantly affected.

Champi was forecast to pass near northeastern Taiwan, then turn north toward the Chinese coast and later move toward southern Japan.

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