In Taiwan, the Mainland Affairs Council will deny officials permission to travel to Beijing to attend official events marking the 160th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen’s birth on November 12. The council also urged representatives of all sectors to refrain from traveling to mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau for events related to this date.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, this is the first time Taiwan’s authorities, led by the Democratic Progressive Party, have formally blocked Taiwanese participation in mainland events honoring Sun Yat-sen. Retired senior defense and security officials were also reminded of legal rules barring them from taking part in political events organized by mainland Chinese authorities.

Beijing’s reaction

Zhang Han, spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, called the restrictions a “betrayal of history” and said they would heighten tensions across the Taiwan Strait. According to her, Beijing’s events are intended to unite Chinese people, including Taiwan residents, to counter forces advocating Taiwan independence and external interference.

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The Taiwanese council, for its part, accused Beijing of distorting historical facts surrounding Sun Yat-sen. It said that the Chinese Communist Party uses commemorative events as a tool to promote its position against Taiwan independence and in support of unification.

A shared historical figure

Sun Yat-sen founded the Republic of China in 1912 and the Kuomintang party. In Taiwan, he is honored as the founding father of the Republic of China, the island’s official name after the Kuomintang government moved there in 1949. In mainland China, Sun Yat-sen is officially described as a “great forerunner of the democratic revolution,” and his legacy is linked to the narrative of national reunification.

About 3,000 people attended an event in Beijing marking the 150th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen’s birth ten years ago, including at least 32 retired Taiwanese military personnel and several former high-ranking Kuomintang figures. Hsu Yu-chen, secretary-general of the Kuomintang’s parliamentary caucus, said that the party welcomes the commemoration of Sun Yat-sen’s legacy, but such contacts must take place on the basis of equality, dignity and clear recognition of the existence of the Republic of China.

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