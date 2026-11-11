Starting Dec. 1, Taiwan will ban the use of heated tobacco products during flights. Violators could face up to five years in prison, detention or a fine of up to NT$150,000, Taipei Times reported, citing Taiwan’s Civil Aviation Administration.

The ban will apply throughout the flight

Under the updated rules, passengers will be prohibited from using heated tobacco products at any stage of a flight. The existing ban on the use of electronic cigarettes on aircraft will also remain in force.

The Civil Aviation Administration said the changes are intended to bring aviation rules in line with the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act. The regulator also pointed to potential fire and smoke risks associated with new tobacco and nicotine products, as well as a possible increase in aircraft maintenance costs.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tougher penalties for consequences

If a violation causes a person’s death, the offender could face life imprisonment or at least seven years in prison. In the event of serious injury, a prison sentence of three to 10 years is предусмотрено.

Passengers were advised to check the relevant rules on airline websites or at check-in counters before boarding. On board, electronic cigarettes, heated tobacco devices, as well as related devices and accessories, must be switched off.

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