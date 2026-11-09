Taiwan has banned yachts owned by Chinese owners from obtaining permission to enter the country's ports. The restriction was introduced by the Maritime Port Bureau as part of updated rules for foreign yachts, Taipei Times reports.

New restrictions for yachts

Previously, the rules already prohibited applications from yachts registered in China, as well as vessels heading to Taiwan directly from China. Yachts owned by Chinese owners have now been added to the list.

The bureau said the changes are intended to standardize the review of applications and the procedure for approving the duration of foreign yachts' stays. The updated guidelines also specify the list of documents required to obtain permission and the conditions for applying for a special extension.

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Permit terms and fines

Applicants must provide documents proving the identity of the yacht's owner, captain or operator, the vessel's certificate or registration certificate, proof of the operator's qualifications, a list of passengers and crew, a sailing plan and other supporting documents.

The initial special permit may be valid for up to six months per year. An application for an extension must be submitted at least 14 days before its expiry, along with documents confirming approval for the yacht's continued berthing by the administration of the relevant port. Each extension is limited to one month.

A special extension may be granted, among other reasons, for yacht repairs or in the event of its re-registration in Taiwan. For violations of the rules, maritime authorities may fine the vessel's owner or operator from 30,000 to 300,000 New Taiwan dollars. They may also be ordered to leave Taiwan immediately.

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