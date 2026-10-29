Taiwan reported the presence of 53 Chinese military and other official vessels in a maritime area stretching from southern Japan to Taiwan and waters near the Philippines. According to The Japan Times, Taiwan’s National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu reported this.

Ships and aircraft carrier

Wu posted a map on social media platform X marking 53 vessels, including 34 Chinese navy ships. The list included the aircraft carrier Liaoning.

According to the map, the aircraft carrier and its battle group were east of the Philippines. Other Chinese formations were positioned east and southeast of Taiwan, as well as near Japan’s southern coast, where the map showed three vessels. Joseph Wu said Taiwan was monitoring their activities and that the “simultaneous threat to Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines is obvious.”

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Taipei and Beijing’s response

Taiwanese Defense Minister Wellington Koo said the ministry was tracking the activity of Chinese warships and exchanging intelligence with partners. He also said Taiwan was working to strengthen its own deterrence capabilities.

Earlier this month, China’s Ministry of Defense said that the Liaoning was taking part in planned exercises not directed against any specific country. The article notes that China has not renounced the use of force to establish control over Taiwan, although it says it prefers “peaceful reunification.”

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