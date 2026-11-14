China conducted large-scale unannounced military exercises around Taiwan and in the western Pacific at the beginning of the month, Taiwanese officials said. According to them, more than 100 Chinese military and coast guard vessels were involved in the maneuvers at one point.

As Taipei Times reports, a senior Taiwanese security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the exercises included simulated attacks on the military forces of other countries and cities in Taiwan. The official described the actions as a campaign of “silent intimidation” aimed at pressuring Taiwan and other governments ahead of important international meetings.

Scale of the deployment

According to the Taiwanese official’s assessment, this naval deployment was larger than the Justice Mission 2025 exercises — China’s most recent formally named maneuvers directed against Taiwan, which took place nearly a year ago. Forces from the Eastern, Northern and Southern Theater Commands of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army were involved in the exercises in a coordinated manner.

The Taiwanese side believes that the scale of the operation may indicate rehearsals not only for a Taiwan blockade scenario, but also for broader actions in the western Pacific. Another national security official said that an analysis of the movements of the Liaoning carrier group since the middle of the previous month showed rehearsals for breaking through the defenses of the First Island Chain and striking military forces in other parts of the region.

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Claims of missile launches

A Taiwanese security official also said that during the latest exercises, a Chinese submarine launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Yellow Sea deep into Chinese territory. A national security official separately reported exercises involving launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles from submarines from waters east of Taiwan at inland targets.

Taiwanese Defense Minister Wellington Koo said this week that China is conducting area-access denial exercises in the western Pacific, involving an aircraft carrier and other naval formations. The Chinese side called the aircraft carrier drills “routine” and said they were not directed against any country.

Next week, Beijing will host the APEC leaders’ summit in Shenzhen, where the third meeting this year between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected. Taiwan also participates in the APEC format.

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