A Taiwanese national security official said that Beijing is offering travel incentives to Taiwanese businesspeople in China and Chinese citizens married to Taiwanese people so they can vote in Taiwan’s local elections on November 28. According to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the offers include discounts on air tickets, access to VIP airport lounges, transfers, ticket bookings and travel packages.

Taipei Times reported this, citing the official. He claims that these initiatives are coordinated by Chinese state bodies responsible for political influence campaigns targeting Taiwan. According to him, people who accept such offers are aware of the Chinese authorities’ expectation that they vote for candidates backed by Beijing, or were screened in advance for pro-China views.

Discounts and seats on flights

Some travel agencies in China are offering members of Chinese associations of Taiwanese people and their families air travel discounts of up to 1,000 yuan, or about US$150. Provincial-level Taiwan Affairs Offices and Chinese airlines are also arranging car transfers for passengers at airports, the official said.

He claimed that only Taiwanese people known for their pro-China positions have access to these arrangements. One Chinese airline, according to Taiwan’s security services, offered a 7% discount on tickets, access to VIP lounges and airport transfer subsidies ranging from 100 to 400 yuan depending on the service class. Another carrier allegedly reserved 30 seats on each flight to Taiwan around November 28.

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Activity in media and social networks

The official also said that China’s Taiwan Affairs Office and the Taiwan Affairs Office of Fujian Province are offering Taiwanese business associations in China travel packages using the so-called Small Three Links and direct flights from Kinmen County to Taiwan proper.

He also linked the rapid spread in Chinese media of identically worded reports about statements by singer Lo Ta-yu to possible attempts by Beijing to amplify those statements. In the official’s assessment, this may have diverted attention from reports about TV host Kevin Tsai’s participation in an election event for legislator Puma Shen, the Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate for mayor of Taipei.

Separately, Taiwan’s security services identified more than 2,000 suspicious Threads accounts which, according to their data, are linked to China and Russia. As the official claims, such profiles initially publish ordinary content about celebrities, sports and astrology, and switch to one-sided political posts ahead of elections.

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