Taiwan says China pressured vessels off east coast — The Japan Times

Taiwan's coast guard said that two Chinese coast guard vessels pressured shipping and attempted to establish “fabricated jurisdiction” in the area during a new patrol off the island's east coast. In response, Taiwan dispatched its own vessels for monitoring, The Japan Times reports.

Patrol off the east coast

According to Taiwan's coast guard, two Chinese vessels took part in the patrol. Chinese state media released a video in which one of the ships broadcasts a radio message about conducting law enforcement operations and offers assistance if needed. It was not specified who the message was addressed to; the video also showed an unidentified fishing trawler.

The Taiwanese side said that China's attempts to influence vessels at sea through radio communications constitute an expansion of its authority, violate international law, and undermine regional stability. It also stressed that Taiwan has sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the exclusive economic zone east of the island.

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China's activity since June

China has intensified activity off Taiwan's east coast since June, regularly sending coast guard ships there. Taiwanese officials believe that Beijing is rehearsing a possible maritime blockade by combining military, paramilitary, and civilian means. Taiwan views the area as an important supply route from allies in the event of a blockade or conflict.

Separately, Taiwan's coast guard said that China sent another ship on Saturday near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea. According to the coast guard, Taiwan has “driven away” Chinese coast guard ships from waters around Pratas 13 times since the beginning of the year.

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