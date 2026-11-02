Taiwan lodged a protest with China over the arrangements for an invitation to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which is to take place in Shenzhen on November 18–19. The Chinese side sent Taiwan a letter, but it was not a formal invitation, Taipei Times reports, citing an unnamed informed official.

Objections to the wording

According to the official, China did not address Taiwan as “Chinese Taipei,” the official name under which Taiwan participates in APEC. The official called this a departure from established protocol that diminishes Taiwan’s status.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it immediately lodged a strong protest over China’s actions, which the ministry believes undermine Taiwan’s status. The ministry said it is defending Taiwan’s rights as a full and equal APEC participant. Preparations for participation in the summit are continuing in line with previous practice.

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Participation in the summit

Taiwan traditionally sends a representative appointed by the president to the APEC leaders’ meeting. Taiwan has already selected a representative for this year’s summit and informed Beijing; the person’s name is to be announced by the Presidential Office.

The source told the publication that Taiwan should receive invitations under established procedures, as it did during last year’s meeting in South Korea. According to the source, Taiwan’s government is assessing whether it can agree to the current arrangements.

China has hosted the APEC summit twice. In 2001, Beijing sent Taiwan an unsigned fax message and refused to accept its representative, former vice president Li Yuan-zu, after which Taiwan boycotted the meeting. In 2014, the deputy director of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office personally delivered an invitation to then-Minister of the Mainland Affairs Council Wang Yu-chi in Taipei.

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