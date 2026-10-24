Taiwan’s Coast Guard has urged China not to use a typhoon to attempt to claim jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait. The statement was made after five Chinese Coast Guard vessels tracked eight Japan Coast Guard ships that were seeking shelter in Taiwan’s western waters due to Typhoon Champi, Taipei Times reported.

Japanese ships near Penghu

Eight Japan Coast Guard ships had been moving south along the median line of the Taiwan Strait since 6 a.m. on Thursday. They reached waters southwest of Qimei Island in Penghu County, outside Taiwan’s contiguous zone. This zone extends 24 nautical miles, or 44.4 kilometers, from the baseline of the territorial sea.

The group included three large patrol vessels capable of carrying helicopters: Reimei, Yashima and Ryukyu. It also included the large patrol vessels Taketomi, Kabira, Matsushima, Irabu and Osumi.

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Taiwan Coast Guard statement

According to Taiwan’s Coast Guard, China deployed five vessels, including the 3,000-ton-class ships Baita, Xiushan and CCG-2308, as well as two 5,000-ton-class patrol vessels, CCG-2501 and CCG-2502.

The agency said that the Japan Coast Guard had the right to pass through the strait’s international waters under international law and humanitarian principles of navigation. Taiwan described the tracking of foreign government ships during a storm as China’s attempt to unlawfully establish control over the strait. Taiwan’s Coast Guard said it was maintaining all-weather surveillance of the Chinese vessels and was ready to take necessary measures to protect freedom of navigation, maritime safety and national security.

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