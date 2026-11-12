Taiwan will close its representative office in Papua New Guinea by the end of the month after repeated demands from Port Moresby to cease its operations in line with the one-China policy. Taipei also announced the termination of technical cooperation programs with the country and a refusal to conclude new spot contracts for the purchase of liquefied natural gas.

As the South China Morning Post reports, Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi said that Papua New Guinea had demanded the closure of the representative office under pressure from Beijing. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on the one-China policy.

Withdrawal of personnel

According to Chen, Taiwan will recall its personnel, terminate office lease agreements, sell or otherwise dispose of official vehicles and other property. Restricted documents are to be destroyed on site.

Lin Hung-hsun, deputy director general of Taiwan's Foreign Ministry Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said that the first demand to close the office was received on July 16. Taipei subsequently received written assurances that it would have about a year to wind down operations. However, last Friday, Papua New Guinea's authorities unexpectedly ordered Taiwanese staff to leave the country within a week, he said.

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Chen said that Port Moresby's demand came after a major LNG deal was concluded with mainland China. He also noted that a high-level delegation from Papua New Guinea had visited Beijing and that Prime Minister James Marape is expected to travel to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

LNG purchases

Taiwan has suspended planned spot purchases of about 500,000 tonnes of LNG from Papua New Guinea. At the same time, existing long-term gas supply contracts remain in force.

Taiwan's state-owned CPC Corporation imported 1.82 million tonnes of LNG from Papua New Guinea last year, accounting for 8% of its total gas imports. Papua New Guinea was Taiwan's fourth-largest LNG supplier. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry estimates the island's share of Papua New Guinea's LNG exports at about one-third and says that halting spot purchases could affect the country's export and foreign currency revenues.

Taipei said alternative suppliers would make it possible to maintain energy security. Wang Ting-yu, a lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, named Australia and the United States as possible sources of additional supplies.

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