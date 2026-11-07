Taiwan has decided to close its representative office in Papua New Guinea, withdraw all personnel from it and halt purchases of liquefied natural gas from the country. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it made the decision in view of national dignity, diplomatic autonomy and the country’s overall interests.

As Taipei Times reports, Taiwan’s foreign ministry linked the situation to pressure from China. The ministry also said it would review and adjust bilateral cooperation with Papua New Guinea.

Decision on the representative office

In July, Papua New Guinea’s foreign minister said that the country’s government had decided to immediately close the Taiwanese representative office. The move was welcomed in China at the time, although the office remained open for some time.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Papua New Guinea had for years received Taiwanese assistance in the economy, agriculture, healthcare and human capital development. According to the ministry, the country’s government’s recent actions undermined the mutual trust built over years of cooperation.

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Halting gas purchases

Taiwan has also stopped purchasing liquefied natural gas from Papua New Guinea. In the first half of 2026, the country had planned to purchase about 500,000 tonnes of spot LNG, but it will no longer conclude new spot contracts with Papua New Guinea.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said it had already assessed the domestic balance of natural gas supply and demand, adjusted its procurement plan and secured alternative sources of supply. The ministry stressed that halting spot purchases in Papua New Guinea and changes in bilateral relations would not affect Taiwan’s energy security.

The ministry also accused China of using political pressure and economic leverage to influence other countries’ diplomatic decisions and narrow Taiwan’s international space. It said that every country should independently determine the format of its engagement with Taiwan without coercion from third parties.

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