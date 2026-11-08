Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned China's statements which, according to the ministry, undermine the sovereignty of the Republic of China — Taiwan. The ministry stressed that neither side of the Taiwan Strait is subordinate to the other and that this fact cannot be changed. This was reported by the Taipei Times.

Statement after talks

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement after talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema. The document said that Gabon had reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China principle and, according to Taiwan's foreign ministry, contained a distorted interpretation of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758.

Taiwan's position on the UN resolution

Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971, does not mention Taiwan and concerns the issue of China's representation at the UN. Beijing interprets this document as granting it the right to represent Taiwan.

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Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Chinese authorities repeatedly use bilateral meetings to pressure other states and seek statements that undermine the sovereignty of the Republic of China. The ministry also said that Taiwan has never been under the rule of the People's Republic of China and that only the country's democratically elected government has the right to represent the people of Taiwan internationally, including in the UN system.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also accused China of attempting to include the one-China principle in bilateral documents with other states in order to weaken the international order. The ministry urged Gabon not to yield to Beijing's political manipulation.

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