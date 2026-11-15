Taiwan’s Coast Guard continues to monitor Chinese Coast Guard ships near the island’s eastern coast following a radio exchange over territorial claims. As Taipei Times reports, the Taiwanese patrol vessel Hualien detected Chinese Coast Guard vessel No. 2503 about 40 nautical miles, or 74 km, southeast of Lanyu Island.

Radio exchange at sea

The incident occurred at about 15:00 on Thursday. The Chinese vessel was 14 nautical miles from Taiwan’s restricted waters. The Chinese vessel transmitted a radio message stating that it was conducting a law enforcement patrol east of Taiwan, and also claimed that Taiwan is part of China and that the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing China.

In response, the Hualien crew stated by radio that the Republic of China, Taiwan, is a sovereign and independent state, and that Taiwan and China are not subordinate to each other. The Taiwanese side also said that these waters are part of Taiwan’s exclusive economic zone, where China has no jurisdiction, and demanded that the Chinese vessel leave the area.

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Further monitoring

As of 08:00 the following day, Chinese Coast Guard vessel No. 2503 had moved away from the incident area and was about 67 nautical miles southeast of Hualien Port, Taiwan’s Coast Guard said. The agency stated that it would continue monitoring Chinese vessels and conducting patrols to protect Taiwan’s maritime rights and interests.

Taiwan’s Coast Guard also said that China’s actions undermine freedom of navigation, regional peace and stability, and violate the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

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