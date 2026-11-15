Taiwanese athlete Lin Yong-yue won a silver medal in boys’ breaking at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal. This was reported by Taipei Times.

Road to the final

Lin finished first in his group and advanced to the quarterfinals. He then won two playoff rounds and reached the bout for the gold medal.

In the final, the Taiwanese breaker lost 0-3 to China’s Cui Shengyu. Lin himself called his performance in the final the best of his career at that point. He also noted that the atmosphere of the Youth Olympic Games differed from other international competitions and motivated him to train harder despite the additional pressure.

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Taiwan team results

Taiwan team coach Hsiao Sheng-wen said that the athlete maintained the planned rhythm during the competition. At the same time, the judges’ unanimous decision in the final, he said, demonstrated the need to improve his style and basic elements.

Lin’s silver was the final medal for the Taiwanese delegation at the tournament. The team finished the Games with two gold, four silver and three bronze medals, ranking 19th in the overall medal standings. The Youth Olympic Games for athletes aged 15 to 17 concluded on Friday.

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