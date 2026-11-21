In Afghanistan, the Taliban's morality police, according to Der Spiegel, are tightening restrictions on medical workers. The publication reports that Afghan doctors must not provide women with care even in emergency cases.

In an article published on November 21, 2026, at 07:31, author Susanne Koelbl describes these restrictions as increasingly severe. The photo accompanying the article shows a female patient with an escort near a doctor.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Risks for medical workers

A doctor whom the publication calls Dr. Ahmad no longer treats women, including his own relatives. According to Der Spiegel, the reason is the excessively high risk for medical workers who provide care to female patients. In the photo caption, the publication notes that such doctors risk arrest and violence.

Midwife training

A separate restriction is the ban on training midwives, which Der Spiegel also reports. The publication assesses the combined restrictions as a threat of a medical catastrophe for women in Afghanistan.

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