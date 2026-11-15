Taliban bans Kandahar radio stations from covering cricket — The Hindu

Taliban authorities have banned radio stations in southern Kandahar, Afghanistan, from broadcasting any cricket-related content. The Hindu reports, citing two employees of local radio stations and a source in the provincial Department of Information and Culture.

Ban on commentary and news

On November 14, 2026, the Department of Information and Culture informed radio stations that any cricket-related material was no longer allowed. An employee of the department, who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to speak to the media, confirmed the ban.

According to him, the restriction applies not only to sports commentary but also to cricket news and even reports of a winning result. He did not name the reasons for the decision.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Confirmation from local broadcasters

The head of one radio station in Kandahar said he received a phone call from representatives of the Department of Information and Culture demanding that cricket no longer be covered on air. The manager of another local radio station also confirmed receiving a similar instruction. Both AFP sources spoke anonymously for security reasons.

Cricket in the country

Kandahar is home to the country's supreme leader. Taliban authorities had previously shown support for cricket, including by holding matches during August events marking the anniversary of their return to power. At the same time, the Taliban banned mixed martial arts, although men and boys are allowed to play cricket.

Women and girls in Afghanistan are prohibited from attending gyms and participating in sports in general. Afghanistan's men's cricket team is currently playing its second Test match against Zimbabwe in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The Afghanistan Cricket Board did not immediately comment on the Kandahar authorities' decision.

Read us on