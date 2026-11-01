Tamil cattle farmers in Sri Lanka’s Eastern Province say they have been holding a round-the-clock protest for 1,010 days over land disputes. They claim that farmers who benefited from the state-funded Mahaweli development program are encroaching on grazing land used by about a thousand farmers. The Taipei Times reported this, citing AFP.

Sinithambi Thiyagarajah, head of a local farmers’ association, said that livestock are allegedly being shot and grazing land is being sprayed with pesticides or poison. According to him, more than 5,700 cows have died, while numerous complaints to the police and other authorities have yielded no results. Thiyagarajah also claims that courts have repeatedly ordered the eviction of settler farmers supported by the program, but they later returned to the disputed land.

Communities’ land claims

Land disputes are continuing in other communities in the Eastern Province as well. Ambalavar Nallathambi Velayutham, a leader of the indigenous community from Kunjankulam, said that he and his neighbors had tried to return to rice fields they left during the 1983–2009 civil war. According to him, they had renewed land documents issued by local authorities, but employees of Sri Lanka’s Forest Department declared the plots to be protected territory.

Velayutham said that most residents stopped seeking the return of the fields out of fear of possible persecution. According to him, forestry officials installed boundary markers on the disputed plots. Appeals to local authorities, the prime minister and the president, the farmer said, produced no results.

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Authorities’ position and political accusations

Land conflicts in the Eastern Province, where Tamils are a significant ethnic group, remain a source of interethnic tension. Sabarathinam Sivayoganathan, head of the Eastern Province Civil Society Activists’ Union, said that state agencies designate land cultivated by Tamils as forest or conservation areas, hindering its development and agricultural activity. He noted that there are no public statistics on the scale of such cases.

Opposition lawmaker Rasamanickam R. Shanakiyan accused the authorities of changing the ethnic composition of the country’s north and east through state settlement of land. He said that since 1948, the Sinhalese population in the Eastern Province has increased by 700%, compared with 200% nationwide.

The Sri Lankan government denied attempts to forcibly evict people from their land. Environment Minister Dhammika Patabendi said that the authorities had commissioned a report on changes in land registers after the end of the civil war and the possibility of correcting them. According to him, the report’s recommendations could help resolve disputes quickly and fairly.

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