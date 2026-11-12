In the Australian state of Tasmania, certain areas for the commercial harvesting of rock lobster and marine invertebrates will be closed from November 15, 2026, to February 14, 2027. The restrictions were introduced by the state Department of Natural Resources and Environment to reduce trade risks associated with the use of antibiotics in salmon farming, ABC News reports.

Which areas will be closed

Commercial harvesting of rock lobster and the setting of rock lobster traps will be prohibited in part of the South Channel Therapeutic Management Zone. In the North Channel Therapeutic Management Zone, commercial divers will not be allowed to harvest short-spined and long-spined sea urchins, as well as marine snails (periwinkles).

In a notice for divers, it was stated that the restrictions are part of measures to reduce trade risks associated with the use of therapeutic products in aquaculture. The department had previously presented a plan to preserve market access for wild fisheries. Under it, fishing near salmon pens where antibiotics are used is temporarily suspended.

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Use of oxytetracycline

The closure is linked to Tassal's use of the antibiotic oxytetracycline at salmon farms in Great Taylors Bay and Meads Creek in the lower D'Entrecasteaux Channel. The company administers the drug by injection rather than in medicated feed.

A Tassal representative said the local temporary restriction is intended to protect export access in an area accounting for approximately 1.6% of Tasmania's historical annual rock lobster catch. The company also reported monitoring aimed at resuming fishing as soon as possible. According to the Tassal representative, health authorities confirmed the safety of swimming and recreational fishing.

The department stressed that the decision is a precautionary measure to protect market access for Tasmania's wild fisheries and is not related to a food safety hazard. Salmon Tasmania, which represents the state's three main salmon producers, separately applied for an emergency permit to use another antibiotic, florfenicol. Its previous permit was revoked in March after the substance was found in wild seafood more than 10 kilometres away.

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