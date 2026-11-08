New rules have come into force in Thailand allowing alcohol sales at select venues during five major Buddhist holidays. The general nationwide ban on alcohol sales on these days remains in place. This was reported by Bangkok Post.

Which venues are exempt from the ban

The exemptions apply to passenger areas of airports serving international flights, licensed entertainment venues, officially registered hotels, and venues for major national or international events designated by the Ministry of Public Health.

Alcohol may also be sold by businesses operating similarly to entertainment venues in designated tourist areas. Such areas must be officially designated by the public health minister on the recommendation of the interior minister.

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Five religious holidays

The restrictions apply on Makha Bucha Day, Visakha Bucha Day, Asalha Bucha Day, the first day of Buddhist Lent, and the day it ends. Operators of venues in tourist areas must introduce checks and other measures to maintain public order and safety, as well as restrict access to alcohol for children and young people.

The provision was published in the Royal Gazette; it replaced an announcement by the Office of the Prime Minister issued in May of the previous year. The document was signed on October 9 by Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat, as chairman of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee, and entered into force on November 7, 2026.

In May, Thai authorities had already revised the rules on alcohol sales and consumption. At that time, the committee extended permitted sales hours from 11:00 a.m. until midnight and introduced exemptions for international airport terminals, hotels, entertainment venues, and designated event venues.

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