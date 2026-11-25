Royal Thai Air Force Commander-in-Chief Air Chief Marshal Sakesan Kantha informed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of his intention to purchase eight additional Gripen E/F fighter jets at once. This would replace the previously planned procurement in two separate batches, AeroTime reports.

Kantha announced the plan on November 25, 2026, in Bangkok after a press conference marking the 90th anniversary of the Royal Thai Air Force. According to him, relevant committees must submit detailed budget proposals to the government.

A full squadron of 12 aircraft

The proposal calls for combining the second and third stages of the procurement program. Together with the four aircraft Thailand has already ordered, the Gripen E/F fleet is expected to grow to 12 aircraft — a full squadron. According to the Air Force commander’s assessment, purchasing the remaining eight fighters in a single order would help avoid a capability gap and simplify negotiations on industrial offsets.

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Kantha estimated the total cost of the 12-aircraft program at approximately 60 billion baht, or $1.77 billion. Preparations are planned to begin in 2027, with funding to be requested in the 2028 fiscal year — when the aircraft to be replaced by the new Gripens are also expected to complete their service.

First aircraft and offset measures

The plan also includes 10 offset measures. The Air Force commander said their economic benefits for Thailand could exceed the cost of the entire program, but did not provide details.

In August 2025, Thailand signed an agreement for the first four Gripen E/F aircraft: three single-seat Gripen Es and one two-seat Gripen F. According to Saab, the value of this order was about 5.3 billion Swedish kronor, or $552 million, with deliveries scheduled for 2025–2030. The new fighters are to replace aging F-16A/B aircraft at Wing 1 in Nakhon Ratchasima. The first Gripen E/F aircraft are expected in Thailand in 2029, and the entire squadron by 2037, provided funding is allocated.

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