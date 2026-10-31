The Thai government plans to introduce a pilot special regime for entertainment venues on Khao San and Rambuttri roads in Bangkok. The initiative is intended to improve compliance with legislation at nightlife venues and prevent corruption among public officials, the Bangkok Post reports.

Problem with the current zoning

Minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office Paradorn Prissananantakul, who chaired a meeting on the project, said participants discussed problems with the implementation of the decree on entertainment venue zoning adopted in 2002. According to him, the document no longer corresponds to current conditions.

Under the current decree, entertainment venues may operate only in three designated areas of Bangkok: RCA, Patpong and Ratchada. Venues outside these areas cannot operate legally. Paradorn Prissananantakul noted that this restriction does not correspond to the reality of Bangkok as a major tourist hub.

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Further consultations

As a short-term solution, meeting participants agreed to designate Khao San and Rambuttri roads as a pilot zone. The discussion focused on three issues: the economy, public safety and legal certainty.

The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission was tasked with holding consultations with relevant agencies. In particular, these will concern a possible extension of venue operating hours and coordination with the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee. The next meeting to assess progress is planned in approximately two weeks. According to survey data, there are more than 30 entertainment and similar venues in the Khao San and Rambuttri areas.

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