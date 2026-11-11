Thailand will raise the issue of arsenic pollution in the Kok, Sai and Ruak rivers during talks with Myanmar’s authorities. Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow is due to discuss it with Myanmar’s President Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

As The Japan Times reports, Thai authorities have not yet identified the source of the latest sharp increase in arsenic levels. At the same time, officials suspect the pollution may be linked to upstream mining in Myanmar’s Shan State. Environmental organizations have said Chinese companies are conducting mining operations in the area. Some of the suspected mines are located in territories not fully controlled by Myanmar’s government.

Disruption to water supply

On November 5, murky water in the Sai River caused problems with drinking water treatment at a plant in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand: its filters could not cope with purification. Tests showed 0.3 milligrams of arsenic per liter in untreated water, 30 times higher than Thailand’s standard for surface water. Two days later, the water treatment plant resumed full operation.

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The pollution also poses a threat to agriculture. Farmers in 39 villages use water from the Sai and Ruak rivers to irrigate about 60,500 rai, or approximately 24,000 acres, of rice fields.

Monitoring and China’s role

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who will also meet with Myanmar’s Foreign Minister Tin Maung Swe, said the countries had agreed to establish a working group on water quality. Its first meeting is expected in late November. Thailand plans to request permission to install monitoring equipment upstream in Myanmar.

Opposition lawmaker Phattharapong Lilaphat urged Thailand’s prime minister to seek Beijing’s assistance in tracking mineral supplies when Chinese Premier Li Qiang visits Thailand on November 13–14. According to official data, imports of antimony ore to Thailand rose from 76 tonnes in 2023 to 42,217 tonnes in 2024 and 68,919 tonnes in 2025.

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