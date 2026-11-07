Thailand strips Chief Rabbi Yosef Kantor of citizenship — Jerusalem Post

Thailand’s interior minister has stripped Yosef Chaim Kantor, the chief rabbi of the country’s Jewish community and head of the Chabad movement in the kingdom, of Thai citizenship. As the Jerusalem Post reports, the official explanation was Kantor’s alleged use of a U.S. passport when entering and leaving Australia. Thai authorities viewed this as a violation of the terms of his naturalization.

The 56-year-old Kantor has lived in Thailand since 1993. In 2013, he obtained the country’s citizenship after two decades of community and religious work. He runs six Chabad centers, founded a kosher food certification body in Bangkok, and assisted in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami, including by searching for missing people and organizing the distribution of food and medical supplies.

Tighter inspections

According to the publication, the decision concerning Kantor was made under an expedited procedure. He is a U.S. citizen, grew up in Australia, and does not hold an Israeli passport. Nehemiah Wilhelm, a Chabad representative in Bangkok, said that over the past year Thai authorities have stepped up oversight of foreign businesses, the use of nominee company owners, and migration issues. According to him, particular attention has recently been paid to Israelis and Chabad.

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In April 2026, three Israeli women were detained on Koh Phangan island during raids on two childcare facilities. They were suspected of operating without licenses and violating labor laws. In September, four bodies, including those of three Israelis, were exhumed from a Jewish cemetery whose license had expired.

Protests against the Israeli community

Amid the inspections, anti-Israeli and antisemitic protests took place in Thailand, including near the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok and in Phuket. One of the organizers was media mogul and political activist Sondhi Limthongkul. He demanded an investigation into Chabad’s activities and that visits by Israelis to Thailand be limited to a single 15-day stay.

According to the Jerusalem Post, protesters displayed antisemitic placards and made accusations against Chabad and Israelis. Due to the demonstrations in Phuket, the traditional evening meal for Rosh Hashanah at the local Chabad center was canceled. At the same time, the Israeli Embassy in Thailand issued recommendations for tourists: comply with local laws, do not work without permission, do not violate visa rules, and respect local customs.

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