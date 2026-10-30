In Thailand, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed an order revoking the Thai citizenship of Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor, the head of Chabad in the country. As The Jerusalem Post reports, the decision was made amid inspections and raids at Chabad-affiliated institutions in Bangkok.

Grounds for revoking citizenship

According to the order signed on October 28, Kantor continued to use his U.S. citizenship after being naturalized in Thailand in 2013. An investigation by Thailand’s Ministry of Justice found that he used his U.S. citizenship 16 times when entering and leaving Australia. The last time this occurred was on January 26 this year.

Thailand’s Ministry of Interior believes that these actions contradicted the conditions Kantor agreed to when applying for Thai citizenship. The document refers to Section 19(2) of Thailand’s Nationality Act, concerning actions that may threaten national security, the economy, or society, or run counter to public morality.

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Inspections of Chabad institutions

In early October, Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation, police, tax authorities, and other state bodies conducted searches at several institutions in Bangkok. In particular, they inspected the Chabad Foundation, Gan Chabad offices, the Jewish Association of Thailand, and the historic Beit Elisheva Synagogue complex, where repair and reconstruction work is underway.

Investigators seized documents, checked company registration records and, according to the publication, found foreign workers without valid permits. They also examined the registration of more than 60 companies at a single address. The investigation concerns suspicions of using Thai nominee owners to circumvent restrictions on foreign ownership of businesses and real estate, as well as the sources of funding and donations.

At the same time, the order revoking Kantor’s citizenship does not contain accusations of involvement in the alleged financial violations. Kantor himself has not yet issued an official response. Previously, Chabad Thailand stated that it was cooperating with the investigation and had nothing to hide.

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