Thailand has asked China to help suspend mining operations in northeastern Myanmar for at least six months. Bangkok seeks to stop arsenic from entering transboundary rivers used by local communities and farmers. The Japan Times reports, citing Thai officials.

Three-country talks

Thailand voiced the request during talks with China and Myanmar on Tuesday. According to Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Minister of Science and Research Yodchanan Wongsawat, Beijing is being involved in resolving the issue because some mines in Shan State are operated by Chinese companies, while a significant share of the minerals extracted there is sent to China.

Thai officials said representatives of the three countries agreed that mining activity in Shan State is the source of arsenic in Thailand's Kok and Sai rivers. Arsenic concentrations in some places reached levels 30 times higher than Thailand's safety standard, posing risks to water supplies, agricultural land and downstream communities.

According to Phuangketkeow, the Chinese side acknowledged that private Chinese companies operate in the area. Thailand is asking Beijing to help determine which mines are operating in the region and trace the origin of minerals extracted there.

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China did not issue a separate statement following the talks. Earlier this month, Beijing said it was not familiar with specific allegations concerning Chinese companies, but requires its firms to comply with environmental protection requirements and is ready to cooperate with Thailand on water pollution.

Controls on chemicals and water

Thailand also plans to ban the export and transit of chemicals used to extract rare earth elements in Myanmar. The proposed restrictions are still undergoing legal review. According to Thailand's National Security Council, between 70% and 80% of the chemicals being examined in connection with mining are supplied from Thailand to Myanmar.

National Security Council Secretary-General Chaipruak Duongprapat said unregistered mines and abandoned sites where waste has not been removed may also be involved in the pollution. According to him, rain may wash pollutants from mining areas into the soil and nearby waterways.

Thailand plans to install four water monitoring stations in Myanmar and another four on its side of the border, as well as set up about 20 control points along the affected rivers and tributaries. From December 2, more than 150 kilometers of the Kok River are planned to be declared a pollution control zone. Alternative water supply sources are being prepared for nearly 20,000 residents of Chiang Rai province.

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