The Royal Thai Navy has canceled a tender for the construction of one 4,000-ton frigate and its logistical support. As a result, South Korean shipbuilding company Hanwha Ocean lost its status as the preferred bidder for a contract worth about 16.73 billion baht, or $491.5 million.

As Korea Herald reports, a notice of the tender’s cancellation was published in Thailand’s electronic government procurement system on Wednesday. The project is returning to the competitive bidding stage, and no contract with Hanwha Ocean was signed before the procedure was canceled.

Error in procurement terms

The decision was made after an appeal by a consortium of Thai companies. The appeals committee under Thailand’s Ministry of Finance upheld the complaint and ordered the navy to restart the procedure because the tender documentation did not specify the mandatory minimum value of participants’ previous shipbuilding contracts.

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Thailand’s public procurement rules stipulate that the customer must set such a threshold, which cannot exceed half of the project budget. For a tender worth approximately 17 billion baht, the maximum limit would have been 8.5 billion baht. At the same time, the navy required participants to have experience in the completed construction of a frigate but did not define the minimum value of such a contract.

New competition

Royal Thai Navy spokesperson Chanin Siriapai acknowledged on November 18 that the competition terms were incomplete and did not comply with regulatory requirements. According to Thai media, the navy will appoint a new committee, rewrite the tender terms, and announce a new competition.

Hanwha Ocean and other participants in the previous tender are expected to be able to submit applications again. The source also noted that South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will again be able to participate. Hanwha Ocean said the cancellation was caused by shortcomings in the tender documents, not by the company’s actions. The shipbuilder, previously known as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, delivered the Bhumibol Adulyadej frigate to the Royal Thai Navy in 2018.

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