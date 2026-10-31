Thailand’s National Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to assess the country’s preparedness for possible risks stemming from the situation in the Middle East. This was reported by Bangkok Post.

Preparing for different scenarios

National Security Council Secretary-General Gen. Chaipruak Dungprapat said that relevant agencies have already begun preparations. He stressed that such measures do not indicate that a crisis is inevitable, but are intended to ensure that state bodies, response plans and the public are prepared for events of varying scale.

Representatives of government agencies and academics monitoring the situation are expected to take part in the discussion. The meeting comes amid recommendations by several countries that their citizens stock up on food and drinking water for at least 72 hours and prepare for possible emergencies.

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Evacuation, energy and cybersecurity

According to Chaipruak Dungprapat, Thai intelligence services are monitoring military movements and diplomatic contacts of the countries concerned. This follows reports by foreign media about a possible new US military operation against Iran. Thailand is ready to evacuate its citizens from areas that could be affected if the situation worsens.

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defence are already coordinating preparations and holding daily consultations. Authorities have also developed alternative energy supply plans, which may be adjusted depending on further developments. Escalation between the US and Iran, according to the National Security Council secretary-general, will inevitably affect energy supplies and may have broader economic consequences.

Separately, the government is preparing for the risk of cyberattacks, with the National Security Council and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society handling the matter. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul urged the public to remain vigilant but not panic, noting that Thailand has food security and is prepared for possible disruptions. Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow urged Thai citizens in countries where residents have been advised to build up supplies to follow notices and instructions from local authorities.

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