Thailand has said that China must submit a formal extradition request if it wants to secure the return of two Uyghur men who have been held in the country for more than ten years. The Hindu reports.

Chairman of Thailand’s National Security Council Chaipruak Duongprapat said that his agency would not make the decision on their deportation. The case will be considered by a court, and the men will have an opportunity to defend themselves. If the court supports their position, they may be sent to another country for resettlement. If the ruling is not in their favor, the men will be extradited under the treaty, the official said.

Concerns over return to China

Human rights activists and some Thai politicians have voiced concerns that the two Uyghurs may soon be returned to China, where, they fear, they could face ill-treatment or torture. The men were released from prison at the end of October, but are currently being held at the Suan Phlu immigration detention center in Bangkok.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The men are 26 and 35 years old. Last week, they submitted letters asking not to be sent to China. One of them wrote that they fear returning to China and are not terrorists. China had previously insisted on the return of a group of about 300 Uyghurs detained by Thai authorities in 2014 while heading toward the Thailand-Malaysia border, calling them terrorists.

History of the detained group

The two men were part of a group of more than 300 Uyghurs who were leaving China and were detained in Thailand in 2014. Thailand sent mostly women and children from the group to Turkey, and in 2015 deported 109 people who remained in custody to China. This sparked international outrage, and Thailand’s embassy in Turkey was ransacked during a protest.

In February 2025, Thailand returned 40 Uyghur men to China despite calls from Thai lawmakers and UN officials not to carry out the deportation. Sasinan Thamnithinan, a representative of the opposition People’s Party, said that Thailand is obliged under domestic and international law not to return people to a country where they may face torture or inhuman treatment.

Read us on