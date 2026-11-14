At the ASEAN summit in Manila, Philippines, on November 15–17, the bloc’s leaders will review the decision to bar Myanmar’s political leadership from high-level meetings. Thailand proposes, as the next step, allowing Myanmar’s foreign minister to take part in ASEAN foreign ministers’ meetings.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said this after a visit to Myanmar. He said direct contacts with Myanmar’s officials would make it possible to convey ASEAN’s position to them, while the final decision must be made by the bloc’s foreign ministers. The Japan Times notes that Phuangketkeow hopes for a decision on Myanmar’s participation no later than Thailand’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2028.

Restrictions after the coup

Myanmar’s political leadership has been barred from ASEAN summits and foreign ministers’ meetings because it has failed to implement the Five-Point Consensus. This peace plan provides for an end to violence, inclusive dialogue, humanitarian aid and mediation by a special envoy who can meet with all parties.

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Armed conflict has continued in Myanmar since the 2021 military coup, when then commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing removed the elected government. According to the publication, the fighting has claimed more than 100,000 lives, while millions of people remain displaced. Civilian government leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been in custody since the coup; in April, she was transferred to house arrest.

Different approaches within the bloc

After elections in Myanmar in December and January, in which the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party won decisively, Laos, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia received Min Aung Hlaing on official visits. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in October promised to work toward Myanmar’s return to ASEAN.

At the same time, Human Rights Watch called on the bloc to maintain the restrictions and increase pressure on Myanmar’s military leadership. Singapore Institute of International Affairs chairman Simon Tay stressed that bilateral contacts by individual states do not change ASEAN policy without a joint decision by all members. He proposed linking political recognition to regular access to Aung San Suu Kyi, a reduction in violence and humanitarian aid.

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