In Thailand, checked baggage on domestic flights may be inspected without its owner being present. The new rules, which took effect on October 16, also apply to international flights originating in the country, Bangkok Post reports, citing the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

Rules for flights from Thailand

According to the CAAT’s explanation, the inspection applies to passengers departing from Thailand, regardless of whether their flight is domestic or international. The rule does not apply to passengers arriving in the country, as their baggage must be inspected by the airport where they boarded the plane.

The rules give airport staff the right to open any suitcase without the owner being present if scanning before loading it onto the aircraft raises suspicion that it may contain items prohibited in checked baggage.

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Passenger complaint

The explanation was published after a domestic-flight passenger complained that his suitcase had been opened without him. The CAAT confirmed the incident: airport staff found a battery-powered electronic device in the baggage.

For the inspection, staff cut off the zipper because the suitcase did not have a TSA-approved lock. Such locks can be opened, the suitcase inspected, and then relocked with a master key without damaging the lock. After the inspection, a notice of the search was left inside the suitcase.

The CAAT advised passengers to photograph their packed baggage before and after closing the suitcase. Such photos may serve as evidence if items are lost or damaged during an inspection.

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