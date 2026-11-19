Thailand’s Kasikornbank last year introduced a voluntary early retirement program for employees aged 45 to 59. The initiative, called “45 Is the New 60,” is part of the third-largest Thai bank’s plan to increase productivity and use artificial intelligence.

Participants in the program receive standard retirement compensation as well as an additional payment of up to one year’s salary. As Fortune reports, many employees have used the program. According to CEO Kattiya Indaravijaya, the bank’s personnel expenses have decreased substantially this year.

Program for employees

Indaravijaya said that the package is intended, in particular, for employees who understand that new technologies are arriving but cannot retrain or feel uncomfortable with the changes. The bank seeks to reduce costs because, according to its chief executive, in the current economic situation it is not enough to focus solely on increasing revenue.

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In 2025, Kasikornbank added a productivity component to its “3+1” strategy. One of the key areas was AI: the bank launched an artificial intelligence-based operational reference project for call center and branch employees. The system is intended to process thousands of pages of instructions in order to advise staff what information to provide customers and what documents they will need.

Cautious implementation of AI

Kasikornbank established a separate technology unit, Kasikorn Business-Technology Group, in 2016. It is responsible for the bank’s digital infrastructure and accelerating innovation. In particular, the K PLUS app, launched in 2018, now has more than 24 million users and holds about 30% of Thailand’s digital payments and mobile banking market.

At the same time, the bank’s head said that Kasikornbank does not seek to be among the first to implement every AI technology. The bank monitors new developments and tests them on a small scale, preferring to study the experience of global technology leaders before rolling out solutions more broadly.

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