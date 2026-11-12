In Thailand, Thailand Watch Foundation chairman Pantep Puapongpan filed a complaint against lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd over his report to police concerning the procurement of drones for the military during the Thai-Cambodian conflict. Puapongpan claims that the lawyer made a false report and accused the organization of fraud, money laundering and computer crimes, Bangkok Post reports.

Procurement documents

Puapongpan, together with the foundation's lawyer Achara Sangkaew, submitted documents on the drone procurement project to investigators at the Economic Crime Suppression Division. In particular, these included materials that, according to the foundation, explain the donation campaign for the purchase of drones.

The foundation chairman expressed confidence that the evidence provided would confirm the organization's innocence and support his complaint against Biabungkerd. He also denied the lawyer's claims about the drones' low quality and the use of PVC pipes, stating that the specification called for carbon fiber and that PVC was not used.

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According to Puapongpan, the production and procurement complied with licensing requirements and standards of Thailand's Ministry of Defense. He also stated that the drones underwent research, testing and practical training before being used in missions, and could counter radio-frequency jamming by Cambodia.

The foundation's position on donations

Puapongpan also rejected claims that donations were used to pay lawyers monthly salaries of 100,000 baht. According to him, funds for the legal team are kept in a separate account and are not connected to the drone donation drive.

He noted that since its establishment, the foundation has cooperated with the Arun Amarin law firm, which provides assistance in matters of public importance. According to the publication, on November 10, Biabungkerd filed complaints against three foundations, including Thailand Watch Foundation, accusing them of fraud and related offenses.

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