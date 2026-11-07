In Nigeria, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said that power supply disruptions on some Band A feeders resulted from reduced generation rather than faults in its transmission network. The company rejected Ikeja Electric’s explanation that instability in the national grid caused the outages, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Ikeja Electric issued three notices on disruptions recorded on November 2–5 and apologised to customers on the specified Band A feeders for failing to meet the minimum supply standard of 20 hours per day. The areas affected by the outages included Ogba, Ikeja GRA, Maryland, Opebi, Ogudu, Alausa, Ilupeju and Gbagada.

TCN’s position

TCN referred to Section 67 of the Electricity Act 2023, under which determining the root causes of failures, generation shortfalls and interruptions in the national grid falls within the remit of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO). The company said that NISO had not linked the outages reported by Ikeja Electric to TCN’s operations.

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According to TCN, on November 5 NISO attributed the decline in generation to gas supply constraints for thermal power plants and lower output from hydropower plants due to reduced water inflows into reservoirs. This reduced the volume of electricity available to distribution companies and led to shorter supply hours and load shedding. TCN noted that it can transmit only electricity that has been generated and is available for transmission.

Data on supply interruptions

TCN provided data on supply interruptions on November 1 and 2. By its estimate, 68% of load shedding during this period was related to low generation and frequency-control measures in the national grid. Another 26% was attributed by the company to Ikeja Electric’s possible failure to comply with the load allocation set by NISO, as well as faults and technical work in the distributor’s network. The remaining 6% was attributed by TCN to planned works, switching operations and transmission line constraints.

The company also reviewed 46 interruptions on 33 kV feeders mentioned in Ikeja Electric’s notices. Of these, TCN attributed 29 to constraints caused by low generation, 14 to issues related to Ikeja Electric, and three more to planned maintenance of the Ogba–Alimosho line on November 1. As an example, TCN cited the Rack Centre feeder, which it said was disconnected on November 2 because of cable damage in Ikeja Electric’s network; repairs were carried out by the distribution company’s crew.

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