Australia’s Upstage Theatre Company in Pakenham, in Melbourne’s southeast, was left with more than 150 empty seats at a matinee performance of the musical Jesus Christ Superstar. An unidentified person claiming to represent a Melbourne church booked 157 tickets — all the seats that remained at the time — but did not pay the invoice.

Scott Healy, co-founder of the non-profit theatre company, told ABC News that the initial correspondence with the alleged church representatives appeared convincing: they responded quickly and provided information. Healy checked the church’s name online, held the seats and even opened additional space for audience members.

The invoice was never paid

As the performance date approached and the issued invoice remained unpaid, Healy contacted the customer. He was told that a priest would handle the payment. After further attempts to contact the customer, he called the church directly, where he was told that no one knew anything about such an order.

The company released the booking, but no longer had time to sell the tickets for that particular performance. The theatre estimates that it missed out on about $7,500. Members of the cast, who had expected a full house, were also disappointed.

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Report to police and fundraising

Healy reported the incident to police and is considering fundraising to cover the funding shortfall and about $8,000 in debts owed to people involved in the production. According to him, the theatre, which he founded with his husband two years ago, may cease operating if it cannot raise the necessary funds.

Victoria Police confirmed receiving a report about the fraudulent booking. Officers said the sender did not obtain property or a financial benefit, so the case does not meet the legal criteria for criminal deception. At the same time, police urged community and non-profit organisations to review their ticket-booking rules.

Healy warned other local theatre groups about the situation, while the Victorian Drama League circulated the warning among its members. League president Susan Rundle noted that amateur theatres already face high costs for renting municipal venues and ticket-processing fees.

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