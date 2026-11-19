Singer Taylor Swift performed at the Country Music Association ceremony for the first time in 13 years. She performed the song I Knew It, I Knew You, written for Toy Story 5, as well as Our Song, Rolling Stone reports.

Performance with Keith Urban

Before taking the stage, Swift appeared backstage in a sparkling minidress and cowboy hat. Bill “Whispering Bill” Anderson handed her an acoustic guitar, after which the artist took the stage with the band. Keith Urban was among the musicians.

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During the performance, Swift moved on to perform Our Song. It was her first performance of the song in three years and only her fifth in 13 years. The last time the singer performed at the CMA ceremony was in 2013, when she sang an acoustic version of Red with Vince Gill, Alison Krauss and other artists.

CMA nomination

I Knew It, I Knew You was nominated for an award in the Single of the Year category, but Ella Langley won with the song Choosin’ Texas. It was Swift’s first CMA nomination since 2022: she was then nominated in the Video of the Year category for I Bet You Think About Me, a joint work with Chris Stapleton.

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